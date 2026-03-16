Brokerages Set MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Target Price at $27.85

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.8462.

MLTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th.

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Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.20.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.92). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

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