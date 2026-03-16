Brokerages Set MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Target Price at $27.85

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.8462.
MLTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.20.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.92). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.
About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.
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