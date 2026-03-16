Short Interest in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Decreases By 38.6%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 405,297 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the February 12th total of 659,568 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 351,211 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 351,211 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DRDGOLD Trading Down 7.0%

DRD stock traded down $2.28 on Friday, hitting $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 354,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,701. DRDGOLD has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90.

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DRDGOLD Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3122 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 207.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of DRDGOLD

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DRDGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on DRDGOLD to $46.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DRDGOLD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

View Our Latest Report on DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD (NYSE: DRD) is a South African gold producer focused on the retreatment of surface tailings from historic mining operations on the Witwatersrand Basin. The company recovers fine gold particles from low‐grade tailings using an integrated, carbon‐in‐leach (CIL) processing circuit that is designed to maximize yield and minimize environmental impact. DRDGOLD’s operations are centered on sustainable resource utilization, transforming previously discarded material into saleable gold doré bars.

The company operates two primary tailings retreatment facilities on the West Rand and East Rand of Gauteng Province.

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