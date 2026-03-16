PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KDEF) Short Interest Update

PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KDEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 26,179 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the February 12th total of 38,782 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,029 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,029 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDEF. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,268,000. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 40,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

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PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF Stock Down 1.1%

PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.54. 79,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,527. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53. PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $67.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 3.24.

About PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF

The PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF (KDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Korea Defense Industry index. The fund is passively managed to track an index which provides concentrated exposure to Koreas leading defense companies. The fund uses an AI program to identify, score and select companies for industry relevance KDEF was launched on Feb 5, 2025 and is issued by PLUS.

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