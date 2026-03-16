MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,219 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 12th total of 10,674 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,848 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,848 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
NYSEARCA OILU traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.45. 260,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,748. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $66.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.84. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $46.12.
About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN
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