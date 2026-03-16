PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 308,014 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the February 12th total of 393,872 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,303 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 92,303 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

Shares of LDUR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.65. The stock had a trading volume of 32,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,802. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.07. PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund has a 1-year low of $94.57 and a 1-year high of $96.60.

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PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

About PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 102.6% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC now owns 891,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,718,000 after acquiring an additional 451,566 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,549,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 597,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,288,000 after purchasing an additional 166,306 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $7,626,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,016,000 after purchasing an additional 67,956 shares during the last quarter.

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The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

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