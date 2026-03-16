PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 308,014 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the February 12th total of 393,872 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,303 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 92,303 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance
Shares of LDUR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.65. The stock had a trading volume of 32,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,802. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.07. PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund has a 1-year low of $94.57 and a 1-year high of $96.60.
PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund
About PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund
The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.
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