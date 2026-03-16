FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,209,652 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the February 12th total of 2,863,207 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 677,753 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 22.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 22.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 677,753 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

FiscalNote Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NOTE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 95,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. FiscalNote has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $13.32.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On FiscalNote

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in FiscalNote by 4,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in FiscalNote by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in FiscalNote by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in FiscalNote in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOTE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of FiscalNote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of FiscalNote in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FiscalNote currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOTE

FiscalNote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FiscalNote is a technology and data services company specializing in government and regulatory intelligence. Founded in 2013 by Timothy Hwang, Gerald Yao and Jonathan Chen, the company is headquartered in Washington, DC, with additional offices in New York, Brussels, London, Singapore and Hong Kong. FiscalNote went public in March 2021 through a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker NOTE.

The company’s flagship software-as-a-service platform aggregates legislative and regulatory data from jurisdictions around the world, combining that information with AI-driven analytics and expert commentary.

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