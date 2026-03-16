Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Short Interest Down 23.5% in February

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 243,150 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the February 12th total of 317,894 shares. Approximately 17.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,295 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,295 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 17.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Momentus Trading Up 3.6%

MNTS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. 158,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,359. Momentus has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $43.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.11.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Momentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Momentus in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentus has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Momentus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Momentus stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Free Report) by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 792,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,773 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 12.62% of Momentus worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momentus

(Get Free Report)

Momentus Inc is a space logistics and in-space transportation company that develops and operates orbital transfer vehicles (OTVs) to move satellites and other payloads between orbits. Its core offering, the Vigoride platform, uses a proprietary water plasma propulsion system to provide sustainable, high-efficiency thrust for a range of orbital maneuvers. The company’s solutions are designed to enable flexible deployment and repositioning of satellites after launch, assisting satellite operators in optimizing mission lifespans and orbital slots.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Momentus has pursued a path of technology demonstration and commercialization.

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