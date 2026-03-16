iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 609,887 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the February 12th total of 985,059 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,332 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 417,332 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,437. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.62. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $133.54.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisortrust Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,466,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,827,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance. The Company invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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