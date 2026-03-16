Short Interest in Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF (NYSEARCA:LPRE) Declines By 29.5%

Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF (NYSEARCA:LPRE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 92,003 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the February 12th total of 130,524 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,614 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 31,614 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Wind River Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,639,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,992,000.

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Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA LPRE traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. 9,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.64. Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $28.58.

Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF Company Profile

The Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF (LPRE) is an exchange-traded fund. LPRE was launched on Apr 4, 2025 and is issued by Long Pond.

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