Short Interest in John Hancock Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCR) Declines By 38.6%

John Hancock Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 417 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the February 12th total of 679 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,910,757 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,910,757 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

John Hancock Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHCR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,255. John Hancock Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56.

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Institutional Trading of John Hancock Core Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Core Bond ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Core Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Core Bond ETF (JHCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in US investment-grade bonds, maintaining a focus on sound credit quality. The fund aims to provide a high level of current income while prioritizing the preservation of capital and liquidity JHCR was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by John Hancock.

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