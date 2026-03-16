Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Short Interest Down 36.4% in February

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 21,839 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the February 12th total of 34,360 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,049 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,049 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Movano

In related news, CTO Michael Aaron Leabman sold 6,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $45,587.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,775.74. This represents a 23.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Cogan sold 28,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $597,134.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,273.12. This trade represents a 32.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 94,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,933 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movano

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Movano stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,262 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.94% of Movano as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Movano News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Short‑term technical strength: the share price is trading above both its 50‑day ($11.82) and 200‑day ($9.30) simple moving averages, a signal that traders often treat as a buy trigger for momentum trades.

Short‑term technical strength: the share price is trading above both its 50‑day ($11.82) and 200‑day ($9.30) simple moving averages, a signal that traders often treat as a buy trigger for momentum trades. Positive Sentiment: Low float / micro‑cap dynamics can amplify small buy orders into visible price gains — helpful for quick upside when there’s even modest demand.

Low float / micro‑cap dynamics can amplify small buy orders into visible price gains — helpful for quick upside when there’s even modest demand. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare/biotech headlines remain active (which can lift investor interest in small medical names), but recent items are about large-cap drugmakers and lifecycle plays rather than Movano specifically. Pfizer’s New Tafamidis Tablet Study Signals Strategic Lifecycle Move for PFE

Healthcare/biotech headlines remain active (which can lift investor interest in small medical names), but recent items are about large-cap drugmakers and lifecycle plays rather than Movano specifically. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market sentiment pieces (e.g., on payments/tech or macro headlines) can shift risk appetite and small‑cap flows that move names like MOVE, but they’re indirect drivers. Why PayPal’s Rally Faded—And What Could Restart It

Broader market sentiment pieces (e.g., on payments/tech or macro headlines) can shift risk appetite and small‑cap flows that move names like MOVE, but they’re indirect drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Geopolitical and commodity stories (oil/tankers, crypto volatility) are keeping overall market volatility elevated — that can produce intermittent demand for and selling of speculative small caps. Trump’s Move to Seize Oil Tankers Costs the U.S. Tens of Millions of Dollars

Geopolitical and commodity stories (oil/tankers, crypto volatility) are keeping overall market volatility elevated — that can produce intermittent demand for and selling of speculative small caps. Negative Sentiment: Very light trading today (≈18.8k shares vs. ~1.24M average) means the move may be ephemeral — a handful of trades can swing the price on a micro‑cap.

Very light trading today (≈18.8k shares vs. ~1.24M average) means the move may be ephemeral — a handful of trades can swing the price on a micro‑cap. Negative Sentiment: Company fundamentals remain a risk: tiny market cap, negative earnings, and a large 52‑week high/low spread imply high execution and liquidity risk for investors holding through volatility.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Movano this week:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Movano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Movano in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Movano

Movano Trading Up 1.6%

MOVE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,079. Movano has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Movano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Movano Health, Inc (NASDAQ: MOVE) is a health technology company focused on developing wearable devices for continuous biometric monitoring. The company’s core mission is to provide accessible, real-time health insights through noninvasive sensors, enabling individuals and care teams to track vital signs and physiological trends outside of traditional clinical settings.

Movano’s flagship product is a biometric monitoring ring designed to measure parameters such as heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, skin temperature, and sleep quality.

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