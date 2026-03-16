Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Short Interest Down 36.4% in February

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 21,839 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the February 12th total of 34,360 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,049 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,049 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Insider Transactions at Movano
In related news, CTO Michael Aaron Leabman sold 6,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $45,587.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,775.74. This represents a 23.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Cogan sold 28,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $597,134.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,273.12. This trade represents a 32.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 94,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,933 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movano
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Movano stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,262 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.94% of Movano as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.
Movano News Roundup
- Positive Sentiment: Short‑term technical strength: the share price is trading above both its 50‑day ($11.82) and 200‑day ($9.30) simple moving averages, a signal that traders often treat as a buy trigger for momentum trades.
- Positive Sentiment: Low float / micro‑cap dynamics can amplify small buy orders into visible price gains — helpful for quick upside when there’s even modest demand.
- Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare/biotech headlines remain active (which can lift investor interest in small medical names), but recent items are about large-cap drugmakers and lifecycle plays rather than Movano specifically. Pfizer’s New Tafamidis Tablet Study Signals Strategic Lifecycle Move for PFE
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader market sentiment pieces (e.g., on payments/tech or macro headlines) can shift risk appetite and small‑cap flows that move names like MOVE, but they’re indirect drivers. Why PayPal’s Rally Faded—And What Could Restart It
- Neutral Sentiment: Geopolitical and commodity stories (oil/tankers, crypto volatility) are keeping overall market volatility elevated — that can produce intermittent demand for and selling of speculative small caps. Trump’s Move to Seize Oil Tankers Costs the U.S. Tens of Millions of Dollars
- Negative Sentiment: Very light trading today (≈18.8k shares vs. ~1.24M average) means the move may be ephemeral — a handful of trades can swing the price on a micro‑cap.
- Negative Sentiment: Company fundamentals remain a risk: tiny market cap, negative earnings, and a large 52‑week high/low spread imply high execution and liquidity risk for investors holding through volatility.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Movano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Movano in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Movano
Movano Trading Up 1.6%
MOVE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,079. Movano has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.87.
Movano Company Profile
Movano Health, Inc (NASDAQ: MOVE) is a health technology company focused on developing wearable devices for continuous biometric monitoring. The company’s core mission is to provide accessible, real-time health insights through noninvasive sensors, enabling individuals and care teams to track vital signs and physiological trends outside of traditional clinical settings.
Movano’s flagship product is a biometric monitoring ring designed to measure parameters such as heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, skin temperature, and sleep quality.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Movano
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.