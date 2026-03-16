Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Drops By 35.7%

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,873,100 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the February 12th total of 2,912,013 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,374,177 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,374,177 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.87. 892,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,600. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average of $70.60. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $76.97. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,374,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,084 shares in the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,559,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,513,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,680,000 after buying an additional 847,912 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,111,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,907,000.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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