GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Short Interest Update

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,406,275 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the February 12th total of 3,110,223 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,442,341 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,442,341 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price target on shares of GoldMining in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoldMining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.28.

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GoldMining Stock Down 6.7%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoldMining

NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.39. 3,573,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,230. GoldMining has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $297.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLDG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of GoldMining in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its position in shares of GoldMining by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 27,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in GoldMining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Themes Management Co LLC purchased a new position in GoldMining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GoldMining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

About GoldMining

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GoldMining Inc is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition and advancement of precious metal projects in the Americas. Publicly traded on the NYSE American under the symbol GLDG, the company targets high-quality gold assets with the potential for significant resource expansion. GoldMining seeks to identify projects at various stages, from early exploration to advanced development, and apply systematic drilling and metallurgical testing to enhance their economic prospects.

The company’s portfolio encompasses a diversified suite of properties across North and South America.

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