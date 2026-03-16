DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 121,665 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 12th total of 156,380 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,507 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,507 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
DLY remained flat at $14.05 on Friday. 137,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,661. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE: DLY) is an actively managed closed-end interval fund designed to deliver total return through a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities. Since its introduction in mid-2021, the fund has sought to generate income and capital appreciation by investing across a broad spectrum of credit markets, including corporate debt, asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, emerging markets debt, and other income-oriented instruments.
The fund’s primary investment strategy emphasizes rigorous credit analysis and sector diversification.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.