DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 121,665 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 12th total of 156,380 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,507 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,507 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

DLY remained flat at $14.05 on Friday. 137,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,661. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81.

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DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 579,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after buying an additional 64,369 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter.

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DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE: DLY) is an actively managed closed-end interval fund designed to deliver total return through a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities. Since its introduction in mid-2021, the fund has sought to generate income and capital appreciation by investing across a broad spectrum of credit markets, including corporate debt, asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, emerging markets debt, and other income-oriented instruments.

The fund’s primary investment strategy emphasizes rigorous credit analysis and sector diversification.

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