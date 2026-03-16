Novagold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading Down 5.4% – Time to Sell?

Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.8510. 1,532,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 4,007,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NG. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Novagold Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Novagold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Novagold Resources in a research note on Friday, February 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

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Novagold Resources Trading Down 2.2%

Insider Activity at Novagold Resources

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 23.79, a current ratio of 23.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46.

In related news, Director Dawn Patricia Whittaker bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $37,440.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,440. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Novagold Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Novagold Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novagold Resources by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,324 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Novagold Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novagold Resources by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novagold Resources by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

About Novagold Resources

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Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The firm is focused on advancing large-scale precious metals projects through disciplined project management, environmental stewardship and community engagement. Novagold maintains a lean corporate structure while leveraging partnerships and industry expertise to advance its projects toward production.

The company’s flagship asset is the Donlin Gold project in Alaska, a 50/50 joint venture with Barrick Gold Corporation.

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