Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Astronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.12, but opened at $65.17. Astronics shares last traded at $65.17, with a volume of 325 shares traded.

Astronics Trading Down 7.1%

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.07.

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Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $240.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.11 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 39.95% and a net margin of 3.41%.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation is a global provider of advanced technology solutions to the aerospace, defense and other high-reliability industries. Headquartered in East Aurora, New York, the company was founded in 1968 and has grown through both organic innovation and targeted acquisitions. Astronics delivers mission-critical products that enhance aircraft safety, passenger comfort and operational efficiency for major airframers, airlines and defense contractors worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio spans several key areas, including electrical power generation and management systems, LED cabin lighting and safety systems, connectivity and data solutions, and automated test equipment.

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