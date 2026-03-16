Farallon Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,326,876 Shares of Liquidia Corporation $LQDA

Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,565,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,326,876 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.85% of Liquidia worth $194,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,961,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,078,000 after buying an additional 367,659 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidia by 9.5% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,838,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Liquidia in the third quarter worth approximately $37,114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liquidia by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after acquiring an additional 32,499 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 811.7% during the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,103,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after acquiring an additional 982,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

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Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $36.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 0.53. Liquidia Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidia

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.49 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 209.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Liquidia Corporation will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Dana Boyle sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $65,807.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 178,848 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,019.20. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 21,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $791,345.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,730.69. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,964,719. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LQDA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Liquidia from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Liquidia from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Lifesci Capital raised Liquidia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Liquidia from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liquidia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LQDA

Liquidia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company’s lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

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