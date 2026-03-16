JB Capital Partners LP Acquires 49,000 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. $FET

JB Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Free Report) by 68.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies accounts for approximately 0.5% of JB Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. JB Capital Partners LP owned approximately 1.06% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 69.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 96,175 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 7.4% during the second quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 217,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 468.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

FET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Forum Energy Technologies has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance

FET opened at $54.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $611.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.07, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $63.58.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $202.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.50 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John C. Ivascu sold 4,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $263,563.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 81,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,755.99. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Forum Energy Technologies

(Free Report)

Forum Energy Technologies Inc is a global provider of advanced products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company’s offerings span the full lifecycle of exploration and production, including drilling, well construction, completion and production, and subsea operations. Key product lines include premium drill bits, downhole drilling motors, directional drilling tools, subsea umbilicals, and pressure control equipment, complemented by field service support and engineered solutions for complex projects.

Established through the merger of Forum Oilfield Technologies, Triton Group, Global Energy Group, and Allen International in 2010, Forum Energy Technologies has built a diversified technology portfolio designed to meet evolving industry requirements.

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