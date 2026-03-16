JPL Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.17 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPMO. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $1,654,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 83.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 137,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 266.8% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the period.

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Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $116.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.22 and a 200-day moving average of $119.56. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

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