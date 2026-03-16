Jain Global LLC Buys 549,845 Shares of Old National Bancorp $ONB

Jain Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 324.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719,299 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,845 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC owned 0.18% of Old National Bancorp worth $15,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 62,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 18.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old National Bancorp news, insider Nicholas J. Chulos sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,971.90. This represents a 59.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $698.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.62 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONB has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a $30.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old National Bancorp

About Old National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the bank holding company for Old National Bank, a regional financial services firm headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. Through its network of community banking offices, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, personal and business loans, and deposit products designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and larger corporate customers.

In addition to traditional banking, Old National Bancorp delivers specialty financial services such as treasury management, wealth management, mortgage loan production, and insurance solutions.

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