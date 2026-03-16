JCP Investment Management LLC Invests $8.14 Million in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 287,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,000. Kinder Morgan accounts for 5.3% of JCP Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 17,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.1% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director William A. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 31,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,838.25. This trade represents a 10.68% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $207,609.22. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 188,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,320.24. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,248. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $33.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Freedom Capital raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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