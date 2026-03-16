Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $341.56 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,976 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.18% of ServiceNow worth $341,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,210,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,599,709,000 after acquiring an additional 315,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,323,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,585,426,000 after purchasing an additional 154,307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,589,235,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,287,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,956,000 after purchasing an additional 118,060 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,910,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,713,000 after purchasing an additional 177,392 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the sale, the director owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,323.10. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.5%

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $113.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.25 and its 200 day moving average is $155.07. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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