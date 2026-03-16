GrafTech International Ltd. $EAF Shares Sold by JB Capital Partners LP

JB Capital Partners LP decreased its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,479 shares during the quarter. JB Capital Partners LP owned 0.11% of GrafTech International worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,131,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,562 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,673,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 546,177 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 357.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,678,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 1,286,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 808,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
GrafTech International Trading Up 7.6%
Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $145.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.69. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $20.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.75.
Get Our Latest Analysis on EAF
About GrafTech International
GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) is a leading global manufacturer of graphite electrodes and other specialty graphite products used primarily in electric arc furnaces (EAFs) for steel production. The company’s core offerings include ultrahigh-power, high-power and regular power electrodes, along with related accessories such as graphite shapes and heterogeneous carbon materials. These products play a critical role in steelmaking by conducting the high electrical currents required to melt scrap steel efficiently and with reduced environmental impact compared to traditional blast furnace methods.
With a manufacturing footprint spanning North America, Europe and Asia, GrafTech serves steel producers and foundries worldwide.
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