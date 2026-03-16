1,892,413 Shares in Alkami Technology, Inc. $ALKT Acquired by JANA Partners Management LP

JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,892,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,008,000. Alkami Technology accounts for about 2.3% of JANA Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. JANA Partners Management LP owned approximately 1.80% of Alkami Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 398.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 18,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 5,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $93,254.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 216,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,337.70. The trade was a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 6,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $116,086.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 286,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,846,193.30. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,851,515 shares of company stock valued at $50,664,413 and sold 13,739 shares valued at $232,189. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALKT stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking and engagement solutions tailored for banks and credit unions. The company’s platform offers a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking features, including bill payment, peer-to-peer transfers, card management, streamlined account opening and real-time alerts, all designed to enhance the end-user experience and drive customer loyalty.

Built on a multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) architecture hosted in the cloud, Alkami’s platform leverages modern APIs and a partner ecosystem to integrate third-party fintech applications and services.

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