280,188 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Bought by Jain Global LLC

Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 280,188 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,869,000. Jain Global LLC owned about 0.11% of SS&C Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1,890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $71.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average of $83.52. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.700-7.020 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.18%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company’s offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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