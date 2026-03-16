Farallon Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Farallon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,662,852 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 81,800 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for about 2.2% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Autodesk worth $528,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.96.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $251.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.01 and a 52-week high of $329.09. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.57 and its 200 day moving average is $287.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.51% and a net margin of 15.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Further Reading

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