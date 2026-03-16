Jain Global LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Jain Global LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,201 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 590.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50,933 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in Lam Research by 52.0% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after buying an additional 89,856 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Lam Research by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,804,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 115.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lam Research by 30.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after buying an additional 34,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

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Lam Research Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of LRCX opened at $212.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $256.68. The stock has a market cap of $264.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.67.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citic Securities lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,846,625.30. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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