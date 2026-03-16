Jain Global LLC Grows Stake in Olin Corporation $OLN

Jain Global LLC boosted its stake in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 336.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 388,469 shares during the quarter. Jain Global LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Olin worth $12,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Olin by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 240,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 164,189 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 20.0% in the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 55,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 613.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 395,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 339,788 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Olin by 20.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Olin by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,564,000 after purchasing an additional 807,846 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $106,827.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 24,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,099.79. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela M. Castle sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $57,690.75. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,054. This represents a 60.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 99,379 shares of company stock worth $2,238,298 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Olin from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OLN

Olin Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of OLN opened at $24.73 on Monday. Olin Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -65.07 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). Olin had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Olin’s payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

About Olin

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in chemical products and ammunition. The company’s core business activities encompass the production and distribution of chlor-alkali products, epoxy resins and derivatives, and small-caliber ammunition under the Winchester brand. Olin’s chemical operations supply chlorine, caustic soda and related co-products to a wide range of end markets, including water treatment, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals and general industrial applications.

In its Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls segment, Olin operates multiple manufacturing facilities that produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide, along with vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds.

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