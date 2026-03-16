Jain Global LLC Sells 78,930 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Jain Global LLC decreased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,930 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Brixmor Property Group worth $17,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,699,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,813,000 after purchasing an additional 81,497 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,237,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,747,000 after buying an additional 51,778 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,219,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,040,000 after buying an additional 272,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,036,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,457,000 after acquiring an additional 511,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,395,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Julie Bowerman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $232,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,152. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRX. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE BRX opened at $29.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $353.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.42 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 28.16%.Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor’s core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company’s main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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