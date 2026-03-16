Farallon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR $CNTA

Farallon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,331,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 3.23% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $105,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $218,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,028.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 33,854 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNTA shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a current ratio of 10.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $30.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 120,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $3,150,761.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,731.25. This trade represents a 65.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 73,196 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $1,927,250.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,805.25. This trade represents a 52.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 233,186 shares of company stock worth $6,082,890 over the last 90 days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a global clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies across multiple disease areas. The company operates a modular R&D network, bringing together a portfolio of independent, specialist research entities under a single corporate umbrella. This structure is designed to accelerate decision‐making and resource allocation while leveraging deep scientific expertise in each therapeutic domain.

Centessa’s pipeline spans oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as rare genetic disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.