301,000 Shares in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. $SLNO Purchased by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 301,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,000. Soleno Therapeutics makes up about 2.5% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.56% of Soleno Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 44.5% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 109,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 49,276 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 2,960.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,260,000 after acquiring an additional 740,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLNO shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.85.

Soleno Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Soleno Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent operational data: Soleno reported quarterly results on Feb. 25 that beat consensus — $0.80 EPS vs. $0.64 estimate and revenue roughly $91.7M vs. ~$88.6M — a near‑term fundamental positive that may temper downside if litigation risk abates.

Recent operational data: Soleno reported quarterly results on Feb. 25 that beat consensus — $0.80 EPS vs. $0.64 estimate and revenue roughly $91.7M vs. ~$88.6M — a near‑term fundamental positive that may temper downside if litigation risk abates. Negative Sentiment: Class action filings allege Soleno misled investors about the integrity, safety and results of its DCCR Phase 3 program, citing the company’s Nov. 5, 2025 disclosures; the Hagens Berman notice is a representative filing. Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) Faces Securities Class Action Amid Hyperphagia Drug Launch Disruptions — Hagens Berman

Class action filings allege Soleno misled investors about the integrity, safety and results of its DCCR Phase 3 program, citing the company’s Nov. 5, 2025 disclosures; the Hagens Berman notice is a representative filing. Negative Sentiment: Multiple national plaintiff firms (Robbins Geller, Schall, Kessler Topaz, Rosen, Glancy Prongay, Levi & Korsinsky, etc.) are actively soliciting clients and reminding investors of the May 5, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline, increasing the likelihood of consolidated litigation and potential settlement exposure. Deadline Approaching: Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Multiple national plaintiff firms (Robbins Geller, Schall, Kessler Topaz, Rosen, Glancy Prongay, Levi & Korsinsky, etc.) are actively soliciting clients and reminding investors of the May 5, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline, increasing the likelihood of consolidated litigation and potential settlement exposure. Negative Sentiment: Allegations across notices include claims of concealed safety issues, material misstatements/omissions about trial conduct and efficacy, and even charges of “sham” trials — outcomes that, if substantiated, could lead to regulatory inquiry, management distraction, legal costs and damages payments.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Down 8.1%

SLNO stock opened at $33.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.79 and a beta of -3.16. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $90.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.93.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.55 million. Analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Soleno leverages a precision medicine approach to identify and advance small‐molecule treatments that address underlying genetic and metabolic dysfunctions. The company’s scientific strategy centers on repurposing and reformulating existing compounds to maximize therapeutic benefit in underserved patient populations.

The company’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR), is being investigated for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a complex neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by insatiable appetite, hormonal imbalances and behavioral challenges.

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