Jain Global LLC Buys 37,803 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Jain Global LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 469.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,803 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $14,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $230,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $278,110.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,791.92. This represents a 15.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 5,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $2,047,128.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,651.20. The trade was a 41.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $6,824,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, January 5th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $389.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $364.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.57.

Read Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $358.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $195.72 and a twelve month high of $379.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.07.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 58.62%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.