Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 621,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,424,000. Credo Technology Group makes up about 0.9% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.36% of Credo Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth $335,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 62.7% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 161,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after acquiring an additional 62,130 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 83,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,573 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 143,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after acquiring an additional 115,414 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Credo Technology Group Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of CRDO opened at $117.69 on Monday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $213.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $407.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 29.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 201.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRDO. Bank of America raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.33.

View Our Latest Report on Credo Technology Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $7,887,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 6,448,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,845,497.01. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $6,384,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,832,502 shares in the company, valued at $233,992,180.38. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 463,601 shares of company stock worth $62,835,745 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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