Jain Global LLC Purchases 97,213 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Jain Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 423.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,213 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC owned 0.26% of Duolingo worth $38,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 324.4% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,580,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,346 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Duolingo by 28.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,827,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,110,000 after buying an additional 628,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,965,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 22,970.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 415,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,650,000 after buying an additional 413,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 740,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,441,000 after acquiring an additional 325,648 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $98.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.99 and a 1-year high of $544.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 39.91%.The firm had revenue of $282.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Duolingo from $300.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $170.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duolingo

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $215,307.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 30,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,526.70. The trade was a 5.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total transaction of $452,490.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,751.12. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 14,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company’s core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

See Also

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