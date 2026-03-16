Jain Global LLC Makes New $16.98 Million Investment in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,326 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,981,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4,420.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $1,309,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,885.80. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.6%

AMETEK stock opened at $214.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.02 and a 1-year high of $242.05. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AME. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial set a $265.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AME

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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