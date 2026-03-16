Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC cut its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,700 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $398.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $366.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $289.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.68 and its 200-day moving average is $322.64. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 1-year low of $275.60 and a 1-year high of $352.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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