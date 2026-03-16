ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Upgraded by BNP Paribas Exane to “Outperform” Rating

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas Exane from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $140.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.33% from the company’s current price.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on ServiceNow from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.61.

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ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $113.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.07. ServiceNow has a one year low of $98.00 and a one year high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $376,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,367.97. This represents a 31.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

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ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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