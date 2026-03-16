Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Sells 34,185 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,185 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,685,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,849,677,000 after purchasing an additional 745,135 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,354,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,480,000 after buying an additional 4,067,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $1,542,780,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,028,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,238,000 after buying an additional 928,047 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,677,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,506,000 after buying an additional 364,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

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Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $159.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.52 and its 200 day moving average is $162.11. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.17 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $740,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 48,181 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,322. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $594,166.45. Following the sale, the president owned 165,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,412,183.92. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 348,418 shares of company stock worth $54,196,631 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $202.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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