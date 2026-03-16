Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNST. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Evercore increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Monster Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.95.

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Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.2%

MNST opened at $77.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average is $73.52. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $87.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 222.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 34,697 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 47,165 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 449.4% in the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,170,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

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Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

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