William Blair Initiates Coverage on Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG)

Investment analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Alamo Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on ALG

Alamo Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $170.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 4.57. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $156.29 and a 1-year high of $233.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.36). Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $373.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In other news, Director Nina C. Grooms sold 499 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $87,419.81. Following the sale, the director owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,240.36. The trade was a 14.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Paul Hureau acquired 460 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.40 per share, with a total value of $75,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,986.40. This trade represents a 3.82% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alamo Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 164.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 39,564 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3,140.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 36,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for vegetation management, roadside maintenance, agricultural harvesting and industrial applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including boom mowers, flail mowers, rotary cutters, snow removal equipment, slurry seal machines, railcar movers and tow tractors. These offerings are distributed under a variety of brand names and through a network of independent dealerships and distributors, meeting the needs of municipalities, highway departments, agricultural producers and industrial operators.

The company operates through two primary segments: Agricultural and Industrial.

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