Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Summit Redstone set a $18.00 price target on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

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Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of -1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 66.7% in the third quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 2,654.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics plc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for serious and life‐threatening diseases. The company applies a targeted approach to drug design, focusing on novel mechanisms of action that differentiate its candidates from existing therapies.

Summit’s lead asset, ridinilazole (formerly SMT19969), is being developed to treat Clostridioides difficile infections and has received both Fast Track and Qualified Infectious Disease Product designations from the U.S.

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