Altai Resources (CVE:ATI) Trading 33.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Altai Resources Inc. (CVE:ATI – Get Free Report) were up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 124,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 241,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Altai Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$840,510.00, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04.

Altai Resources Company Profile

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Altai Resources Inc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for oil and natural gas, and gold properties. It holds a 50% interest in the Malartic gold property which consists of six map designated claims covering an area of 127.6 hectares located in the Malartic Township, Val d'Or area, Quebec; and a 50% interest in the Cessford oil property covering an area of 240 acres located in the Cessford area of Southern Alberta. Altai Resources Inc was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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