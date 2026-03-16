EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 20.35 and last traded at GBX 19.70, with a volume of 16325684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnQuest to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 11 to GBX 25 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 15 price objective on shares of EnQuest in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 22.40.
View Our Latest Report on EnQuest
EnQuest Stock Up 2.7%
About EnQuest
EnQuest is providing creative solutions through the energy transition.
EnQuest is an independent energy company. We focus on mature late-life assets, responsibly optimising production to provide energy security. Where we can, we repurpose our infrastructure to deliver renewable energy and decarbonisation projects before executing world-class decommissioning.
Shares in the Company trade on the London Stock Exchange (ENQ.L).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EnQuest
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- I tried out Elon Musk’s new AI tech — it floored me
- Iran isn’t the real war
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.