EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 20.35 and last traded at GBX 19.70, with a volume of 16325684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnQuest to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 11 to GBX 25 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 15 price objective on shares of EnQuest in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 22.40.

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EnQuest Stock Up 2.7%

About EnQuest

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.14. The stock has a market cap of £366.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.25.

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EnQuest is providing creative solutions through the energy transition.

EnQuest is an independent energy company. We focus on mature late-life assets, responsibly optimising production to provide energy security. Where we can, we repurpose our infrastructure to deliver renewable energy and decarbonisation projects before executing world-class decommissioning.

Shares in the Company trade on the London Stock Exchange (ENQ.L).

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