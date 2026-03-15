NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Decreased by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,230,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,481 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 12.1% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $416,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $180.25 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.09. The company has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,267,780 shares of company stock valued at $229,929,215. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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