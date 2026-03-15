Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Purchases Shares of 302,913 Chevron Corporation $CVX

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 302,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,039,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Chevron Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $196.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $393.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $198.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.05.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $26,233,632.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,449.04. This represents a 92.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,617,821.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,093.66. This represents a 88.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,099,397 shares of company stock worth $196,196,468 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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