Element Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,474 Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,000. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 10.1% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $179.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.86. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $259.64. The stock has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $263.00 to $256.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on COF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $764,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,247,150. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $7,265,098.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,801.01. This trade represents a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 67,933 shares of company stock worth $14,363,897 in the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.