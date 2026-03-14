von Borstel & Associates Inc. Invests $3.76 Million in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,000. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,051,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,246 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,999,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,802,000 after buying an additional 1,407,884 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,407,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,073,000 after buying an additional 1,333,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,196,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,900,000 after buying an additional 1,247,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 474.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,510,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,158 shares during the period.

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Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Group Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0424 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 19.0%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

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