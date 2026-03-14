Thematics Asset Management Trims Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Thematics Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.23% of Littelfuse worth $15,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Williams Trading set a $360.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Littelfuse from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total value of $867,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,543.37. The trade was a 27.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.71, for a total transaction of $673,349.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,164.49. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,012 shares of company stock worth $16,227,764. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Stock Up 0.1%

LFUS stock opened at $326.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $380.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.88.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The company had revenue of $593.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -103.45%.

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

See Also

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