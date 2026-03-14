United Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,501 SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.5% of United Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31,232.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,922,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,079 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,531,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $899,764,000 after purchasing an additional 66,416 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $556,282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,701,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,125,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,037,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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About SPDR Gold Shares

GLD stock opened at $460.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $272.58 and a 52-week high of $509.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.84.

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

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