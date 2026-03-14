United Financial Planning Group LLC Takes $2 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of United Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000.
Trending Headlines about Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Seasonality models flag a short-term low around March 13 with a potential bounce toward March 20, suggesting a tactical relief rally could be coming for S&P‑linked ETFs like VOO. The S&P 500 Continues to Follow Mid-term Election Year Seasonality
- Positive Sentiment: Early premarket strength in VOO was tied to a pullback in oil prices, which can reduce inflation/earnings concerns and give cyclical sectors a short-term lift. Why Is Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Up Today, 3-13-2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Investors are increasingly using VOO as the “core” holding while deploying tactical hedges (e.g., inverse/leveraged ETFs) as satellites — a trend that can dampen selling pressure on core positions but also signals elevated caution. A Bearish Tool for a Bullish Market: How Investors Are Hedging Now (VOO)
- Neutral Sentiment: Large overseas capital commitments (e.g., South Korea’s U.S. investment pledge) could be supportive for U.S. equities over time, but timing and sector allocation will determine near‑term impact on VOO. South Korea’s $350B U.S. Investment Pledge: ETFs That Could Gain
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical escalation and oil holding above $100 are prompting risk‑off moves in futures and broad markets, a primary negative driver for VOO today. Stock Market Today: Oil Prices Hold Above $100; S&P 500 Futures Inch Down
- Negative Sentiment: Technical analysis and chart commentary warn of further downside for the S&P 500 (and thus VOO) after the recent pullback, increasing the chance of continued short‑term volatility. S&P 500 index and VOO stock crash may have more downside, chart shows
- Negative Sentiment: Sector‑specific weakness (notably semiconductors) is weighing on the index leadership that drives a meaningful share of VOO’s performance. Qnity Stock Is the Worst in the S&P 500. Here’s Why.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6%
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
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