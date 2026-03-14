United Financial Planning Group LLC Takes $2 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of United Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

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About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $609.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $815.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $631.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $621.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $641.81.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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